RaceTrac Introduces Smart Toilet Seats Across Southern Locations

RaceTrac recently announced a new partnership with Washie, through which the companies will introduce smart toilet seats in RaceTrac Travel Center locations across Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, South Carolina and Kentucky. The significant expansion follows a highly successful pilot program, which was launched at RaceTrac’s busiest travel center in Atlanta, Ga.

The launch has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback with customer surveys, with 95% of respondents indicating they felt significantly more comfortable using the restroom with Washie seats, and 96% of customers saying they would return to RaceTrac because of the new innovation in the restroom. There have been more than 600 five-star reviews from RaceTrac since the rollout.

One user commented, “Actually my second time using this restroom. Came back to this gas station knowing it had Washie here. I like it. Feels cleaner.”

Washie’s smart toilet seats offer a new approach to public restroom hygiene by eliminating the need for traditional toilet seat covers. Washie smart toilet seat allows users to clean it with an alcohol-based solution, ensuring a hygienic and pleasant experience every time. This innovative solution not only cleans the seat but also leaves a refreshing scent, providing peace of mind and an alternative to paper covers.

“We are thrilled that RaceTrac has chosen to expand the use of our smart toilet seats across multiple states,” said Rob Poleki, CEO of Washie. “The feedback we’ve received has been incredibly positive, and this rollout is a testament to the value our product brings. We look forward to continuing our partnership with RaceTrac to provide their customers with the best possible restroom experience.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., RaceTrac is the 18th largest privately held company in the U.S., serving guests since 1934. With nearly 800 retail locations across 13 states, including the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands, the company employs over 10,500 people, including affiliated companies Metroplex Energy and Energy Dispatch.