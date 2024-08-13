Rich’s Adds New Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites to Portfolio

Rich Products introduced the offering to satisfy an increasing demand for donuts.

Rich Products recently announced the introduction of its new Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites, which the company noted are ideal for c-stores with labor constraints.

The bite-sized chocolate cake donut is made with premium ingredients and stuffed with a chocolate filling. The turnkey solution arrives frozen, ready to thaw, heat and serve.

The Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites join two other “ready-to-finish” donut holes from Rich’s: Jumbo Birthday Cake Filled Donut Bites with Vanilla Frosting Filling and French Toast Cake Filled Donut Bites with Maple Filling.

“Rich’s Donut Bites offer operators a decadent and delicious solution for on-the-go, treat-yourself moments throughout the day without adding significant labor,” said Elizabeth Sommer, customer marketing manager, Rich Products. “These Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites join our extensive portfolio of filled bites, which includes indulgent flavors like Birthday Cake and French Toast.”

The bite-sized donuts can be served for breakfast, as a snack or an after-dinner dessert, and only require a simple thaw or an optional oven refresh, with endless opportunities for decorating and frosting.

The 1.3-ounce donut bites come frozen, 220 per case. Other similar Rich’s products include:

Jumbo Birthday Cake Donut Holes with Vanilla Frosting Filling

Jumbo French Toast Cake Donut Holes with Maple Filling

Plain Cake Donut Holes

Churro Bites

Whole Grain French Toast Cake Bites

Whole Grain Pancake Cake Bites

Whole Grain Rich Cornbread Poppers

Glazed Old-Fashioned Donut Holes

Yeast Raised Donut Holes

Whole Grain Yeast Raised Donut Holes

C-store operators can learn more by visiting RichsConvenience.com.

As a family-owned food company, Rich’s works in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion.