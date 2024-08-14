Announcing the Winners of CStore Decisions’ 2024 Hot New Products Contest

Each year, thousands of new products and services enter the convenience store industry. But which ones will thrive in today’s competitive marketplace?
CStore Decisions’ 2024 Hot New Products Contest evaluated a number of new product launches and is awarding the products set for success at c-stores this year.
CStore Decisions received numerous entries across categories. A panel of retailer experts judged this year’s entries. Winners were determined using a point system that examined key factors for success, including innovation, packaging and more. New products and services are defined as having launched in 2024.
Introducing the 2024 CStore Decisions Hot New Products contest winners:
Foodservice
Gold: Ruiz Foods Inc. — El Monterey Stuff’d Nachos
Silver: Rich Products — Meat Trio Fully Topped Flatbread
Silver: Cheesewich Factory — Breakfast Taco
Bronze: Chester’s Chicken — Chester’s Frozen Marinated Breast Chunks
Foodservice Dessert
Gold: Sigma — Curveballs Dulce de Leche Churro Snack Bites
Silver: Sigma — Curveballs Chocolate Brownie Snack Bites
Bronze: Rich Products — Funfetti Cake Parfait
Foodservice Roller Grill
Gold: Home Market Foods — Chicken & Waffle RollerBites
Silver: Home Market Foods — Eisenberg Chili Cheese Hot Dog
Silver: Ruiz Foods Inc. — Ultimate Beef Nachos Tornados
Bronze: Home Market Foods — Chicken Club RollerBites
Bronze: Sigma — Sigma Foodservice Buttermilk Pancake & Sausage Breakfast Style Corn Dogs
Foodservice Sandwiches
Gold: Tyson Foods — Hillshire Farm Stuffed Croissants
Silver: E.A. Sween Co. — Market Sandwich Subs
Bronze: Tyson Foods — Pierre Toasted Melts
Meat Snacks and Jerky
Gold: Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks — Werner All Natural Sweet Smoked Jalapeño Beef Jerky
Silver: Fiorucci Foods, Inc. — Fiorucci 15-ounce Paninos Party Pack
Bronze: Pearson Ranch Elk & Bison Jerky — Pearson Ranch Duck Snack Sticks
Bronze: Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks — Werner All Natural Mango Habanero Beef Jerky
Salty Snacks
Gold: Hormel Foods Corp. — Planters Nut Duos
Silver: OMG! Pretzels — Lemon Pepper OMG! Pretzels
Bronze: The Hershey Co. — SkinnyPop Cheddar Jalapeño
Sweet Snacks
Gold: Kellanova — Frosted Apple Cinnamon Apple Jacks Pop-Tarts
Silver: Oh Snap! Pickling LLC — Oh Snap! Tangerine Cranberry Sweeties
Bronze: The J.M. Smucker Co. — Hostess Meltamors
Candy
Gold: Hilco Sweets LLC — Kool-Aid Two-Pack Rock Candy Sticks 1.06-Ounce Peg Bag
Gold: The Hershey Co. — Reese’s Big Cup With Caramel
Silver: CB Distributors Inc. — Sow Good Freeze Dried Candy
Bronze: Morinaga America Inc. — Hi-Chew Gummies
Alcoholic Beverages
Gold: Metabev LLC — Meta Hard Elixir
Silver: FIFCO USA — Seagram’s Escape Refreshers
Silver: BeatBox Beverages — BeatBox Hard Tea Variety Pack
Bronze: SABÉ Beverages — SABÉ 500-Milliliter Margarita Canned Cocktail
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Gold: The Coca-Cola Co. — Topo Chico Sabores
Silver: Celsius — Celsius Essentials
Bronze: Throne Sport Coffee — Throne Sport Coffee
Energy Pouches and Drinks
Gold: TeaZa Energy — TeaZa Energy Pouches
Silver: Melting Forest — Melting Forest Mushroom Energy Black Cherry
Bronze: King Kongin — King Kongin Blue Raspberry Energy Drink
Relaxation Shots
Gold: Vitamin Energy — 8 Hour Sleep Shot
Silver: Vivazen — Vivazen’s Kava + Kratom Blend
Bronze: Jubi Brands — Jubi Pina Colada
Hydration Shots and Powders
Gold: J&M Distributors Inc. — Drywater
Silver: Streamline Group — Alcohol Armor
Bronze: Electrolit — Electrolit’s Recovery Hydration Packets
Tobacco and Nicotine
Gold: Swedish Match — Game Leaf Black Russian
Silver: Swedish Match — White Owl Blackout Berry
Bronze: Premier Manufacturing — NIC-S
Foodservice Packaging & Miscellaneous
Gold: Anchor Packaging — Culinary Tamper Safe
Silver: ACR — PrimeWare Cellulosic Compostable Straw
General Merchandise
Gold: Nature’s Animals — The Original Bakery Bone – 4 inch Bone
Silver: Calico Brands Inc. — Scripto Hybrid 50-count DAT
Bronze: Go-Vuu LLC — SaveVuu
Technology, Programs and Solutions
Gold: OPIS, A Dow Jones Co. — AnalyticsPro
Silver: Diebold Nixdorf — Vynamic Smart Vision | Shrink Reduction
Bronze: March Networks — March Networks CloudSight
Food and Beverage Equipment
Gold: Food Concepts Inc. — PanelRak
Silver: Smoodi — Smoodi
Bronze: BUNN — Premia
General Equipment
Gold: National Retail Solutions (NRS) — Self-Ordering Kiosk Terminal
Silver: Hussmann Corp. — Krack Air and Water-Cooled Monoblock
Bronze: Panasonic Connect North America — Stingray JS988 POS Terminal