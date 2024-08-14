Announcing the Winners of CStore Decisions’ 2024 Hot New Products Contest

Winners were determined based on key factors for success at c-stores, including innovation, packaging and more.

Each year, thousands of new products and services enter the convenience store industry. But which ones will thrive in today’s competitive marketplace?

CStore Decisions’ 2024 Hot New Products Contest evaluated a number of new product launches and is awarding the products set for success at c-stores this year.

CStore Decisions received numerous entries across categories. A panel of retailer experts judged this year’s entries. Winners were determined using a point system that examined key factors for success, including innovation, packaging and more. New products and services are defined as having launched in 2024.

Introducing the 2024 CStore Decisions Hot New Products contest winners:

Foodservice

Gold: Ruiz Foods Inc. — El Monterey Stuff’d Nachos

Silver: Rich Products — Meat Trio Fully Topped Flatbread

Silver: Cheesewich Factory — Breakfast Taco

Bronze: Chester’s Chicken — Chester’s Frozen Marinated Breast Chunks

Foodservice Dessert

Gold: Sigma — Curveballs Dulce de Leche Churro Snack Bites

Silver: Sigma — Curveballs Chocolate Brownie Snack Bites

Bronze: Rich Products — Funfetti Cake Parfait

Foodservice Roller Grill

Gold: Home Market Foods — Chicken & Waffle RollerBites

Silver: Home Market Foods — Eisenberg Chili Cheese Hot Dog

Silver: Ruiz Foods Inc. — Ultimate Beef Nachos Tornados

Bronze: Home Market Foods — Chicken Club RollerBites

Bronze: Sigma — Sigma Foodservice Buttermilk Pancake & Sausage Breakfast Style Corn Dogs

Foodservice Sandwiches

Gold: Tyson Foods — Hillshire Farm Stuffed Croissants

Silver: E.A. Sween Co. — Market Sandwich Subs

Bronze: Tyson Foods — Pierre Toasted Melts

Meat Snacks and Jerky

Gold: Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks — Werner All Natural Sweet Smoked Jalapeño Beef Jerky

Silver: Fiorucci Foods, Inc. — Fiorucci 15-ounce Paninos Party Pack

Bronze: Pearson Ranch Elk & Bison Jerky — Pearson Ranch Duck Snack Sticks

Bronze: Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks — Werner All Natural Mango Habanero Beef Jerky

Salty Snacks

Gold: Hormel Foods Corp. — Planters Nut Duos

Silver: OMG! Pretzels — Lemon Pepper OMG! Pretzels

Bronze: The Hershey Co. — SkinnyPop Cheddar Jalapeño

Sweet Snacks

Gold: Kellanova — Frosted Apple Cinnamon Apple Jacks Pop-Tarts

Silver: Oh Snap! Pickling LLC — Oh Snap! Tangerine Cranberry Sweeties

Bronze: The J.M. Smucker Co. — Hostess Meltamors

Candy

Gold: Hilco Sweets LLC — Kool-Aid Two-Pack Rock Candy Sticks 1.06-Ounce Peg Bag

Gold: The Hershey Co. — Reese’s Big Cup With Caramel

Silver: CB Distributors Inc. — Sow Good Freeze Dried Candy

Bronze: Morinaga America Inc. — Hi-Chew Gummies

Alcoholic Beverages

Gold: Metabev LLC — Meta Hard Elixir

Silver: FIFCO USA — Seagram’s Escape Refreshers

Silver: BeatBox Beverages — BeatBox Hard Tea Variety Pack

Bronze: SABÉ Beverages — SABÉ 500-Milliliter Margarita Canned Cocktail

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Gold: The Coca-Cola Co. — Topo Chico Sabores

Silver: Celsius — Celsius Essentials

Bronze: Throne Sport Coffee — Throne Sport Coffee

Energy Pouches and Drinks

Gold: TeaZa Energy — TeaZa Energy Pouches

Silver: Melting Forest — Melting Forest Mushroom Energy Black Cherry

Bronze: King Kongin — King Kongin Blue Raspberry Energy Drink

Relaxation Shots

Gold: Vitamin Energy — 8 Hour Sleep Shot

Silver: Vivazen — Vivazen’s Kava + Kratom Blend

Bronze: Jubi Brands — Jubi Pina Colada

Hydration Shots and Powders

Gold: J&M Distributors Inc. — Drywater

Silver: Streamline Group — Alcohol Armor

Bronze: Electrolit — Electrolit’s Recovery Hydration Packets

Tobacco and Nicotine

Gold: Swedish Match — Game Leaf Black Russian

Silver: Swedish Match — White Owl Blackout Berry

Bronze: Premier Manufacturing — NIC-S

Foodservice Packaging & Miscellaneous

Gold: Anchor Packaging — Culinary Tamper Safe

Silver: ACR — PrimeWare Cellulosic Compostable Straw

General Merchandise

Gold: Nature’s Animals — The Original Bakery Bone – 4 inch Bone

Silver: Calico Brands Inc. — Scripto Hybrid 50-count DAT

Bronze: Go-Vuu LLC — SaveVuu

Technology, Programs and Solutions

Gold: OPIS, A Dow Jones Co. — AnalyticsPro

Silver: Diebold Nixdorf — Vynamic Smart Vision | Shrink Reduction

Bronze: March Networks — March Networks CloudSight

Food and Beverage Equipment

Gold: Food Concepts Inc. — PanelRak

Silver: Smoodi — Smoodi

Bronze: BUNN — Premia

General Equipment

Gold: National Retail Solutions (NRS) — Self-Ordering Kiosk Terminal

Silver: Hussmann Corp. — Krack Air and Water-Cooled Monoblock

Bronze: Panasonic Connect North America — Stingray JS988 POS Terminal