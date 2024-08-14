Emerging Leaders Shape Future Success

Across the c-store industry, young executives are stepping into leadership roles and making moves to adapt to an ever-changing landscape.

Next-generation leaders are pivotal in helping convenience store chains adapt to changing times.

While change can be hard, young leaders tend to bring fresh perspectives and open minds when it comes to embracing innovation and new approaches, which can be exactly what a c-store chain needs to position itself to thrive for decades to come.

Whether it’s adopting new technology, modernizing design, developing high-quality foodservice offerings, or expanding through new builds or acquisitions, adapting to industry shifts is essential for c-stores that aspire to continue growing through the generations.

The Reid Group/Crosby’s, featured in this month’s cover story, is now helmed by the fourth generation of the family business and is among a small minority of chains in today’s c-store market that have thrived through four generations of leadership and counting.

What The Reid Group has done differently is embrace change and reinvent itself multiple times throughout its 102-year history.

The company transitioned from its initial focus on auto repair to embrace wholesale gas distribution and heating oil sales before expanding into the convenience store business, which later became a primary driver of growth.

Now, the fourth generation is focused on elevating the chain’s foodservice presence, adding new signage that highlights Crosby’s Pizza and Subs on store exteriors and positioning foodservice front and center in stores. Meanwhile, they’re remodeling and reimaging stores to modernize for tomorrow, while keeping pace with changing technology from a loyalty program and mobile app to order ahead and delivery.

Across the industry, I’m seeing more chains recognize the need to adapt to changing market conditions and proactively take steps to meet the moment. As you look to position your company for the future, remember to invest in your young executives, too, to ensure they are ready to contribute to your growth.

Calling All Young Executives

CStore Decisions, in conjunction with NAG Convenience, has announced that the Young Executives Organization (YEO) Conference is back with a new name: CStore Momentum.

Hosted by Yesway, CStore Momentum 2024 will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, from Sept. 18–20.

The conference offers next-generation leaders and young executives an opportunity to learn about the industry through workshops, burning issue sessions and networking events with peers in the industry.

Attendees will gain a behind-the-curtain look at Yesway’s operations and deep dive into topics like private label, customer engagement through loyalty, how large and small operators are succeeding with foodservice, and leadership and culture.

Attendees must belong to a NAG-member company or be a 2023 40 Under 40 inductee. To learn more about the agenda, how to become a NAG member company, pricing or to register visit: https://cstoremomentum.com/pricing-registration/.