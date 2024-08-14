Jacksons Food Stores Enhances Online Ordering and Delivery

Jacksons Food Stores recently announced a new partnership with Lula Commerce to create a seamless online ordering and delivery experience for customers across five states.

The initiative aims to transform the way Jacksons interacts with its customers by providing digital experiences across all major order-ahead and pickup marketplaces, including UberEats, Doordash, Amazon, Grubhub, Seamless and Postmates. The optimized digital environment will be integrated into the communities where Jacksons operates across Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

“There is a new standard for convenience in the marketplace as in-store, pickup and delivery options give guests more freedom than ever to shop when they want to and how they want to,” said Cory Jackson, Jacksons Food Stores President. “Jacksons is once again at the forefront of the industry to offer our guests the best experience possible, regardless of how they choose to shop with us.”

Lula Commerce’s platform is designed to empower retailers to launch direct ordering experiences that strengthen brand engagement. The all-in-one solution will support Jacksons in reducing the internal resources needed to manage related tasks, allowing Jacksons’ team to focus on deeper customer engagement.

“Jacksons is truly an innovative partner. The Jacksons team leads with operational excellence, and it’s been a pleasure working together to bring digital ordering across Jacksons locations,” said Adit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Lula. “Our mission is to democratize access to world-class digital experiences for retailers of all sizes. By integrating our platform with Jacksons’ operations, we aim to drive significant growth and streamline their digital transformation journey.”

The expanded partnership comes after Lula completed a successful pilot program supporting the delivery and pickup experience for Jacksons’ guests in Idaho’s Treasure Valley — Jacksons home base. The program created high demand and resulted in positive customer response.

As consumer behavior rapidly evolves, Jacksons Food Stores remains ready to support its customers with leading technologies. By utilizing Lula Commerce’s comprehensive product suite, Jacksons offers an enhanced shopping experience tailored to the unique needs of each community it serves.