TA Opens Nomination Period for 2025 Citizen Driver Award

Nominations for the distinguished award will be accepted through Oct. 7.

bp-owned Travel Centers of America (TA) announced it is now accepting nominations for this year’s Citizen Driver Awards. This is the 15th year of the program, which TA created to recognize professional drivers who demonstrate traits that bring a high level of respect to the truck driving profession.

Traits displayed Citizen Driver winners include good citizenship, safety, health and wellness, community involvement and leadership, among others.

As part of the honor, Citizen Driver Award winners may select a TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express location to be dedicated in their name, allowing their story to be continuously displayed for all travelers that pass through. In addition, the winner will receive $5,000 in prize money and TA will make a $2,500 donation to each winner’s organization of choice.

Nominations are being accepted through Oct. 7, 2024. Professional truck drivers can nominate themselves for this award. A panel of trucking professionals will review all the nominees to select the finalists.

The Citizen Driver Program puts a spotlight on some of the most extraordinary drivers today and illustrates the examples of professionalism embedded in the truck driving profession. Over 150 nominations for the Citizen Driver award were received last year, from fleet owners and executives, professional drivers, trucking organization members and trucking industry suppliers.

To date, 44 Citizen Drivers have been awarded with the prestigious honor.

Visit Citizen Driver 2025 to complete the nomination form.