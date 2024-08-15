ExtraMile Selects Core-Mark as Arizona, Utah Supplier

The partnership will go into effect on Sept. 9.

ExtraMile Convenience Stores — a joint venture owned by Chevron and Jacksons Food Stores — recently entered into an agreement with Core-Mark, through which the company will serve as the approved regional supplier for ExtraMile-branded c-stores in Arizona and Utah, effective Sept. 9.

“Core-Mark is excited to establish a successful relationship with ExtraMile Convenience Stores, aiming to enhance their service and product offerings in these unique and dynamic markets,” said Bill Stein, executive vice president of Enterprise Growth, Core-Mark. “This collaboration highlights our dedication to providing unmatched value to our clients and we anticipate a positive impact on both our companies.”

Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., ExtraMile offers franchised branded stores at select Chevron and Texaco stations that provide a variety of convenience store items to consumers.

According to a recent statement, both companies are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability.

“We are confident that the Core-Mark team will be an excellent strategic supplier for ExtraMile, and we look forward to working together to achieve our mutual goals of successful growth, efficient operations and exceptional service for these branded stores and customers,” said Brian Sardelich, president of ExtraMile.

The ExtraMile store network is made up of nearly 1,100 franchised convenience stores in California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.