OnCue Donates $98,000 in Products for Oklahoma Food Insecurity

This marks the fourth year that OnCue has made a significant investment in its Oklahoma communities.

OnCue recently announced that it will once again be supporting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Our Daily Bread and other food pantries in the fight against hunger and food waste in Oklahoma — a state with a food insecurity level of 14.3%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

OnCue collects products from each store annually to update item selection while minimizing waste. The company collected $98,000 worth of non-perishable and personal care items this year.

“The team ensures all in-date products find a new home at a food resource center to be given to those in the community experiencing food insecurity,” said OnCue President, Laura Aufleger. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to make an impact on the issues surrounding hunger in our state.”

Since 2020, the company amassed over $331,500 worth of products and more than $50,000 in monetary support to Oklahoma food resource centers.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was OnCue’s biggest beneficiary, receiving more than $63,733 worth of items — equivalent to 4,615 pounds. As the largest hunger relief charity in the state, this donation is estimated to provide 3,845 meals toward its mission of offering nourishing food and pathways to self-sufficiency.

OnCue currently operates 70 Oklahoma stores and employs more than 1,500 people.