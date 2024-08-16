CITGO Supports Disaster Relief Efforts in Florida

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 1 storm, leaving millions of people without power while dealing with the aftermath. In response, CITGO recently announced that it will support local disaster relief efforts across affected communities with a $25,000 donation to Team Rubicon. Funds are set to be used for debris removal, chainsaw operations, roof tarping and mucking and gutting out homes.

“With our recent experience with Hurricane Beryl in the Houston area, we understand what our neighbors in Florida are experiencing right now and we want to help with the recovery,” said Chris Kiesling, CITGO Assistant Vice President of Light Oils Operations and Marketing. “We have a longstanding relationship with the people of Florida and the response efforts in Perry will help them restore their homes and businesses as soon as possible.”

Ware Oil and Supply Co., a 34-year CITGO branded marketer headquartered in Perry, Fla., is an integral part of the Big Bend fuel distribution network, supplying the north Florida and south Georgia region with wholesale fuels, specialty fuels and lubricants.

“It’s a great relief to have Team Rubicon helping our communities right now and we also know that wouldn’t be possible without CITGO, a great partner in business and a great partner in our community,” said Don Everett Jr., president of Ware Oil and Supply.

CITGO recently received the Above and Beyond Award from the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association (FPMA) for its industry and community assistance dating back to Hurricane Charlie in 2004.

“Supporting our communities in good times and bad is part of our DNA,” continued Kiesling, “And we thank FPMA for recognizing our efforts to help ensure our customers such as Ware Oil and CITGO consumers across the state get back to normal.”

CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the U.S.