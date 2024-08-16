Stewart’s Shops Partners with New York Racing Association

Through the collaboration, the chain presented Stewart's Day at the Races on Aug. 14.

Stewart’s Shops recently partnered with the New York Racing Association this year to host Stewart’s Day at the Races — during which the retailer served free scoops of ice cream at Saratoga Racetrack on Aug. 14.

Stewart’s brought customer favorites including Mint Chip, Win Place Dough, Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream for attendees.

“What better way to celebrate summer than with free ice cream for racing fans, who are such an important part of the community?” said Stewart’s chief operating officer Chad Kiesow. “Stewart’s has a great relationship with Saratoga Racecourse and this is a great way to highlight one of the sweetest parts of summer.”

With only a few weeks left in Saratoga’s track season, the retailer is encouraging customers to grab a NYRA Bets card in-stores. The card never expires and allows members to fund their NYRA Bets account.

Members can bet on hundreds of races nationwide, not just at Saratoga. When customers buy a card, there is no activation fee and no wait time — they can start betting right away.

More information about the card can be found here.

Stewart’s Shops began as a family business and is still run by second and third generations of the Dake family. Bill Dake still comes in to the office every day, even in his 80s, and is very involved with the strategy and day-to-day operations. Bill serves as the chairman of the board.

Bill’s son, Gary Dake, is the third generation Dake to act as president and has worked in the company over 35 years. Stewart’s Shops is not just a family business — it’s also employee-owned.