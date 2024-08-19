Burning Issues Exchange — the ‘Heart and Soul’ of CStore Momentum

Attendees will get the chance to choose from four important and pressing topics facing the industry today.

Connecting and collaborating with industry peers is an invaluable experience for c-store retailers. At CStore Momentum, taking place from Sept. 18 – 20 in Fort Worth, Texas, attendees will get a chance to do that and more through a collaborative Burning Issues Exchange, which will cover four unique and pressing topics in the c-store space today.

“Info exchange sessions are the heart and soul of our events, and we’re able to tailor the topics to meet the needs of our audience,” said Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience. “For this event, our content committee wanted to make sure the Burning Issues Exchange offered the Young Executive Organization’s (YEO) rising leaders an opportunity to bond over their experience in the workplace. The topics are relatable and yet so important to the growth of rising leaders.”

Each attendee will be able to select two of the following four topics:

Managing Up

Managing up refers to the practice of actively working to understand and meet the needs and preferences of one’s supervisor or higher-level colleagues to build a positive working relationship, facilitate communication and ultimately make the working dynamic more effective.

It involves proactively anticipating their expectations, aligning your work and communication style with their preferences and providing them with the necessary support and information to help them succeed in their role. Managing up can also involve advocating for your own needs and priorities in a respectful and constructive manner.

Overall, it’s about fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between you and your supervisor or higher-ups to enhance productivity and collaboration within the organization.

What does managing up look like for you and your role daily? How does this help and hinder your growth as a company leader?

Workplace Evolution

Since 2018, several trends have influenced the evolution of the corporate workplace, including, but not limited to: Remote work and team management, digital transformation, a renewed focus on employee well-being and flexibility, agile and collaborative workspaces and the rise of gig economy.

How has your workplace evolved since you entered the workforce? What do you like best? What new challenges have you faced?

Failing Forward

“Failing forward” is a concept that emphasizes the importance of viewing failure as a valuable learning experience and an opportunity for growth and progress. Instead of being discouraged or deterred by failure, failing forward means leveraging setbacks as stepping stones toward success.

This may include learning from mistakes, continuing to adapt and innovate, building your resilience and persistence and iterating towards solutions. When and where has your team/company failed, and did you fail forward? (If not, It’s not too late!)

Generation Next

As a rising leader in your company, you’re positioned between two large demographic groups with vastly different needs and expectations of convenience stores. Gen Z demands digital innovation, prioritizing personalization and creating memorable experiences.

Statistically speaking, they drink less alcohol, they smoke less tobacco and they drive less — nearly a full 180 from the baby boomers and legacy customers whose needs helped shape convenience offers today.

As elder Gen Z/ millennial/Gen X leaders, how can we uniquely help balance business today and growth for the future?

Each roundtable will have an assigned “burning issue” to discuss with peers at the event. Attendees can participate in two 45-minute discussions.

The same four topics will be offered in both rounds, allowing participants to participate in two topics of their choosing.

The full CStore Momentum agenda can be found here. You can register for the event at this link.