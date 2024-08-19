Couche-Tard Acquiring GetGo, Bids for 7-Eleven

The Canadian retailer is set to acquire 270 GetGo sites while it also eyes 7-Eleven parent company Seven & i Holdings.

Alimentation Couche-Tard — operator of Circle K and one of the c-store industry’s largest and most influential brands — has announced that it will acquire all of Giant Eagle’s 270 GetGo Café and Market locations.

The news of the acquisition comes on the same day that the Canadian company expressed interest in another industry behemoth, 7-Eleven.

Today, Couche-Tard submitted a friendly proposal to Seven & i Holdings, parent company of 7-Eleven, to reach a “mutually agreeable transaction that benefits both companies’ customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders.”

According to Retuers, the move makes Seven & i the largest-ever Japanese target of a foreign buyout.

Seven & i has not yet officially responded to the bid, however the company has formed a special committee to review the proposal. Since the news went public, Seven & i shares have surged by almost 23% in Tokyo, with the company ultimately being valued at around $38 billion. Couche-Tard is valued at about $58 billion.

“There can be no certainty at this stage that any agreement or transaction will be reached,” Couche-Tard noted in a statement. “The company does not anticipate issuing any further public statements regarding discussions with Seven & i unless or until an agreement is reached.”

The news of its GetGo acquisition, however, is more concrete and timely.

GetGo’s New Era

The Canadian retailer entered into a definitive agreement with Giant Eagle to acquire its GetGo assets, including 270 retail sites across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The locations include a variety of open-concept stores, most of which include stand-alone kiosks for in-store ordering and extensive foodservice programs.

As part of the transaction, Couche-Tard and Giant Eagle have agreed to maintain and partner together on Giant Eagle’s popular myPerks loyalty program.

“We are excited to welcome GetGo into the Couche-Tard family. As we learn more about the GetGo business, it is clear that it has built a strong and passionate customer base with high quality stores staffed by talented and engaged teams working to deliver a great experience,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard. “We have deep respect for its management and people as well as its outstanding food and loyalty programs. We look forward to growing together as we learn from and continue GetGo’s innovative approaches to serving its local customers and communities.”

Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman also expressed excitement for the deal.

“We are energized by the potential for both Giant Eagle and GetGo as a result of this transaction,” he said. “This enhances our focus on our core supermarket and pharmacy businesses, strengthening Giant Eagle and better enabling us to make strategic investments in our people, stores and value proposition while matching GetGo with the perfect partner in Couche-Tard. Their depth of experience in convenience stores and fuel will create tremendous opportunities for our team members and customers, and we look forward to partnering with them on the myPerks loyalty program.”

The acquisition is expected to close in 2025 and is still subject to standard regulatory approval and closing conditions. The deal will be financed using Couhe-Tard’s available cash and/or existing credit facilities, including its U.S. Commercial Paper Program.

The companies are note yet disclosing financial terms of the transaction.

As of today, Couche-Tard operates in 31 countries and territories around the world, with more than 16,700 stores. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland.