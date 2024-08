Lay’s has introduced its new Tzatziki–flavored potato chips. These chips are inspired by the refreshing Greek flavors of yogurt, lemon, dill, garlic and other unique elements, resulting in a crunchy take on the creamy Mediterranean classic. Lay’s Wavy Tzatziki is available now at retailers nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

