Hoshizaki Alliance Announces Key Promotion, Two New Hires

Bret Eldridge, Joel Horn and Dianna Nielsen will all assume new roles at the company.

Hoshizaki Alliance recently announced significant enhancement to its leadership team with the promotion of one employee and the addition of two new ones to its team. The new appointments will report directly to Hoshizaki Americas Region President Chris Karssiens.

Bret Eldridge

Hoshizaki Alliance promoted Bret Eldridge to vice president of strategic accounts.

“Eldridge has been instrumental in launching multi-brand sales initiatives with key customers since joining the team from Hoshizaki America last year,” the company noted in a statement. “His leadership has demonstrated the effectiveness of collective multi-brand sales efforts in achieving substantial market share gains.”

With over 30 years of industry experience, Eldridge has held roles at Master-Bilt and executive positions at multiple brand franchise organizations. He attended the University of Georgia, holds a BBA in Business Management from Clayton State and lives in McDonough, Ga.

Joel Horn

Joel Horn will serve as senior vice president, general counsel for Hoshizaki Alliance. Horn brings 28 years of legal experience across various manufacturing organizations, including Mitsubishi Power Systems, Enodis, Manitowoc Foodservice and Welbilt.

His expertise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), IP management and strategic risk controls will be crucial in supporting Hoshizaki Alliance’s growth strategy, as well as enhancing the legal strategy and efficiency of each of the group companies, Hoshizaki’s statement continued.

Horn holds a BA in political science and government from Stockton University and a juris doctorate from New England Law | Boston and is a member of both the American Bar Association and the Society for Corporate Governance. He and his family live near Tampa, Fla.

Dianna Nielsen

Dianna Nielsen has also joined Hoshizaki Alliance as vice president of global accounts. Nielsen will lead the development of key global accounts across all Hoshizaki product platforms, working closely with regional and global stakeholders to build and enhance trusted relationships.

With 32 years of experience managing global accounts for leading companies such as Ali Group, Carpigiani, Taylor and Delfield, Nielsen has a proven track record with major accounts including McDonalds, Ikea, Starbucks and Yum! Brands.

She holds a formal education in business management from Central Michigan University and lives in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Nielsen will travel extensively to engage with Hoshizaki companies, partners and customers worldwide.

“The recent appointments of Bret Eldridge, Joel Horn and Dianna Nielsen mark a pivotal moment for Hoshizaki Alliance”, said Chris Karssiens, president of the Hoshizaki Americas Region. “Bret’s promotion recognizes his exceptional contribution to our multi-brand sales strategy and his role in achieving significant market share gains. Joel’s extensive legal expertise will be crucial in navigating our growth strategy, particularly in M&A and strategic risk management. Dianna’s global account management experience and her ability to build and maintain critical relationships will be invaluable as we expand our presence across key markets. Together, they will play a vital role in driving our strategic initiatives and enhancing our collaborative efforts across the Alliance.”

Hoshizaki Alliance of the Americas Region is a group of independent companies with the shared mission of creating trusted high-quality innovations for evolving customer needs.

More information can be found here.