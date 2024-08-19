Smoothie-Inspired Fruit Snacks

General Mills has unveiled its new Jamba Fruit Flavored Snacks. The fruit snack features smoothie-inspired flavors to appeal to c-store shoppers looking for a fun and flavorful snack to eat on the go.

Each bag is 100 calories with fruit pieces made from real juice and providing a source of vitamin C. Two varieties, Strawberry Surf Rider and Mango A Go-Go, feature five different flavored fruit snacks that can be mixed and matched to encourage consumers to create their own experience in each bite. Jamba Fruit Flavored Snacks will be available in September for a suggested retail price of $2.89.

