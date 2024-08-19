Stewart’s Shops Opens Rebuilt New York Location

The reopening comes as part of the chain's $50 million capital investment plan for 2024.

Stewart’s Shops recently celebrated the reopening of its Worcester, N.Y., location on Aug. 16 — an event that gathered local dignitaries like State Sen. Peter Oberacker, Assemblyman Chris Tague and Worcester Deputy Town Supervisor Dave Miller.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was highlighted by a day of specials on ice cream, beverages, pizza and gas.

Stewart’s noted that the move invests over $2.5 million back into the Worcester community, which is reflected in the new, spacious shop — nearly twice the size of its previous site at 4,236 square feet.

The retailer expanded its grocery selection, added a new sub case with made-to-order options, a larger beer cave and Stewart’s award-winning ice cream.

The new shop is located along Route 7, accessible from Exit 19 off Interstate 88 and is situated between Cobleskill and Oneonta. It is also just a short drive from notable destinations like:

Cooperstown and the Baseball Hall of Fame (30 minutes away)

Howe Caverns (25 minutes away)

Being located so close to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the shop offers $1 off at the ice cream counter for kids in uniform.

The Worcester shop is part of Stewart’s $50 million capital investment plan for 2024, which includes shop construction, renovations and the expansion of the company’s commercial kitchen located in Saratoga County.

To illustrate its support for the Worcester community, Stewart’s presented the Worcester Backpack Program with a $2,000 donation during the grand opening.