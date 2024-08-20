HOP Shops Reopens Kentucky Store

The reopening was accompanied by exclusive fuel discounts and community events in Crittenden, Ky.

HOP Shops has announced the grand reopening of its Crittenden, Ky., location, which will take place from Sept. 3 – 6. The four-day celebration will include special events, deals and community fun.

To kick off the event, the retailer is dropping fuel prices by 50 cents per gallon on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The limited-time discounts are available only at the Crittenden store.

Additionally on Sept. 4, the company will welcome Insta Karma Racing featuring Renegade Racing with a Dragster on display. Visitors can meet the racing team, check out the incredible dragster and take home exclusive merchandise.

On Friday, Sept. 6th, the Kentucky Lottery will join the celebration to give attendees the chance to spin and win for various prizes.

Also, for a limited time, HOP Shops will offer grilled burgers and hot dogs for just 99 cents, in addition to a combo meal with a burger or hot dog, chips and a 20-ounce foutain pop for $2.99.

“We’re incredibly excited to celebrate this grand reopening with our loyal customers and the Crittenden and surrounding community,” said David Biery, district manager of HOP Shops. “This event is our way of saying thank you for your support and to showcase the new and improved Crittenden HOP Shop.”

The new Crittenden location features a series of enhancements, which the chain said it “can’t wait to share” with the community.