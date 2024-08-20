InStore.ai Introduces New Insights Platform for C-Store Retailers

The platform — powered by artificial intelligence (AI) — uses customer conversations in-stores to capture operational insights.

InStore.ai, an AI-powered voice analytics technology platform, recently announced that it is now available to the convenience retail industry.

“We are thrilled to have finished our beta testing and officially launch this new platform to assist with multi-unit management”, said InStore.ai Co-Founder & CEO Jay Blazensky. “Our revolutionary retail voice analytics product is aimed at fundamentally transforming how retail works, revealing every opportunity to enhance customer engagement, improve the customer experience and streamline operations.”

In every location of their chain, retailers can now capture vital information previously hidden in conversations occurring in stores between employees and guests. These conversations are then generatively evaluated for positive and negative implications and actions. Retailers can search analytics by any term or phrase desired, revealing powerful and actionable insights.

C-store owner and beta tester DeLone Wilson, CEO of Cubby’s, shared his thoughts on the platform.

“With this new InStore.ai platform, we have identified several maintenance issues with our stores before the store manager or district manager even opened a ticket,” he said.

The innovative platform is easy to install at key locations in each store, allowing retailers to pinpoint inefficiencies and uncover opportunities for improvement in multiple areas of operations.

Some that have been identified include:

Customer experience and trip loyalty

Marketing and promotions

Cashier engagement and attrition

In-store operations

“The team at InStore.ai promised us a truly innovative solution to measure and improve employee engagement, and they exceeded our expectations,” said Alan Meyer, CEO of Meyer Oil Co./Mach 1 Stores. “The authentic insights we now get will positively transform how we interact with our customers and each other.”

InStore.ai is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that was founded in 2022.