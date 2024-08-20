Limited-Edition Hard Candy

Werther’s Original has introduced its limited-edition Caramel Apple Hard Candies. The new Caramel Apple Hard Candy marries Werther’s beloved smooth, creamy, caramel with a delightful swirl of tart, crisp, caramel-dipped apples dressed in the brand’s iconic golden wrapper. Made with real butter and fresh cream, the result is a perfect blend of smooth and creamy caramel and crisp apple notes, creating a festive treat that captures the taste of fall and caramel indulgence in every piece. The all-new Caramel Apple Hard Candies are now available in stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.09 – $6.99.

