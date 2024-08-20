Love’s Outlines EV Intentions

Oklahoma City-based Love’s released a statement outlining its plans for the future of its electric vehicle (EV) network.

Most recently, the company broke ground on next-generation EV charging stations at its New York stores in Ripley and Waterloo, with each location featuring two dual port Level 3 DC fast chargers with high-power outputs.

“Love’s is honored to play a critical role in actively shaping and building out the fast-charging electric vehicle network across the nation,” said Shane Wharton, Love’s President. “Expanding the EV charging network is not new to us as we first started in the EV space in 2017 and have continued to grow the network. We now offer more than 100 chargers at 28 stores in 11 states. These future EV investments reinforce our commitment to meeting customers’ needs regardless of fuel type.”

Love’s onsite amenities naturally align with the needs of its EV customers, including:

Proximity off highways: Locations are located right off highways with efficient entry and exit points.

Locations are located right off highways with efficient entry and exit points. Onsite amenities: The more onsite amenities that can be accessed while charging, the better the EV charging experience. Love’s onsite offerings include restaurants, Wi-Fi, fresh food and drink options, Mobile to Go Zones, clean restrooms, dog parks and much more.

Staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: The traveling public will have trained resources should they have questions or need immediate assistance while charging. Also, locations are well lit, have full security camera coverage and team members regularly walk the property to check for safety issues.

EV chargers: Love’s offers both AC charging (Level 2) and DC fast charging (Level 3) to meet a variety of vehicles and charging needs. Future charging stations will be DC fast chargers.

EV canopies: Each new EV charging area is expected to have canopies installed to protect drivers from weather as well as typical fueling amenities such as trash cans and windshield cleaning supplies.

Additionally, in collaboration with Trillium Energy Solutions, a Love’s brand, Love’s has secured state and National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program federal grants to assist in building out the EV charging infrastructure across the country.

The NEVI program allocates federal funding state-by-state for EV charging equipment installation. This historic infrastructure investment aims to invest $5 billion over five years to create a national network of 500,000 EV chargers along 75,000 miles of highways, with a focus on enhancing accessibility and convenience for drivers.

Love’s continues to be among the top three firms to receive the most NEVI grant funds overall and leads in the travel station sector. A significant amount of the NEVI grants has been awarded to fuel retailers.

Groundbreaking on four NEVI-funded charging stations in Pennsylvania and four in Kentucky will start this year. In 2025, construction is expected to start on grant awards Love’s secured in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

All new Love’s Travel Stops will have space for EV chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies to install EV charging stations should there be customer demand.