Café Valley has expanded its partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper with the introduction of 7UP mini cupcakes. The 7UP mini cupcakes capture the original lemon-lime flavor in the moist, fluffy cake. They are topped with creamy vanilla icing and finished with a dusting of crystal sprinkles in the brand’s signature yellow and green colors. The new 12-count mini cupcakes are rolling out to select retailers nationwide now.

