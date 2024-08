Ahead of back-to-school season, Pure Protein has announced the addition of Sundae Cone and Brookie flavors to its portfolio of best-selling high protein bars. The gluten-free, high-protein bars are low in sugar and deliver an impressive 19 grams of protein to support lean muscle and strength for 190 calories or less per serving. Sundae Cone and Brookie Protein Bars are available in stores now.

