Stinker Stores Owner Charley Jones Passes Away

Stinker Stores has shared that owner and former CEO Charley Jones passed away from cancer this morning.
Founded in 1936, Jones’ Stinker Stores has been a convenience staple of local Idaho communities that has expanded to 106 locations across Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming. Together with Shawn Davis, Jones purchased Stinker Stores from the family of Farris Lind in 2002. In 2012, Jones and his wife Nancy became sole owner and operators of the Stinker brand.
With his ongoing commitment to giving, Jones ensured that Stinker was a “Bright Spot” for its respective communities through active involvement, engagement and support of charities focused on food insecurity and domestic violence.
“Charley was absolutely one in a million. His unrivaled business savvy combined with his generous and giving heart made him the Hero of Stinker’s last 20-plus years and an absolutely amazing visionary to work under,” said Nate Brazier, current Stinker President and CEO. “He is and always will be the greatest Stinker of all.”
A graduate of Borah High School and University of Idaho, Charley joined the US Army Reserve Finance Corps and achieved the rank of Captain. He then earned his C.P.A. and began his career working in public accounting.
He went on to hold leadership roles in the construction, hi-tech manufacturing and wholesale distribution industries within the Treasure Valley.
Prior to his purchase of Stinker Stores, he was president of Stein Distributing, Idaho’s largest Anheuser-Busch distributorship.
Community Service and Involvement
- University of Idaho Foundation – Board of Directors 2015 – present
- Bishop Kelly President’s Advisory Council 2014 – present
- American Red Cross – Idaho Chairman 2001 – 2003
- First United Methodist “Cathedral of the Rockies” – Capital Campaign co-chair 2011 – 2012
- U of I Vandal Scholarship Fund – National President 1994
- Sunrise Rotary Club of Boise
- Hillcrest Country Club – President 1994
- Arid Club
Business and Professional Affiliations
- Zions Bank – Board of Directors 2006 – 2015
- Idaho Petroleum Marketers – Board of Directors 2003 – present
- Colorado & Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association – Board of Directors 2017 – present
- Sinclair Executive Distributor Council 2010 – 2014
- Boise Chamber of Commerce – Board of Directors 2012 – 2015
- American Institute and Idaho Society of Certified Public Accountants
- SIGMA Fuel Marketers – Board of Directors 2008 – 2009
- National Beer Wholesalers – Board of Directors 2000 – 2002
Honors and Awards
- Joyce Stein Memorial Award 2021 – Women’s & Children’s Alliance
- CEO of Influence 2014 – Idaho Business Review
- Business Leader of the Year 2011 – Alpha Kappa Psi, Idaho State University
- Silver & Gold Award 2011 – University of Idaho
- Philos Award – Philanthropist of the Year 2003 – American Red Cross