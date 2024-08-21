Stinker Stores Owner Charley Jones Passes Away

The owner and former CEO spent more than 20 years with the company and was known by many in the industry.

Stinker Stores has shared that owner and former CEO Charley Jones passed away from cancer this morning.

Founded in 1936, Jones’ Stinker Stores has been a convenience staple of local Idaho communities that has expanded to 106 locations across Idaho, Colorado and Wyoming. Together with Shawn Davis, Jones purchased Stinker Stores from the family of Farris Lind in 2002. In 2012, Jones and his wife Nancy became sole owner and operators of the Stinker brand.

With his ongoing commitment to giving, Jones ensured that Stinker was a “Bright Spot” for its respective communities through active involvement, engagement and support of charities focused on food insecurity and domestic violence.

“Charley was absolutely one in a million. His unrivaled business savvy combined with his generous and giving heart made him the Hero of Stinker’s last 20-plus years and an absolutely amazing visionary to work under,” said Nate Brazier, current Stinker President and CEO. “He is and always will be the greatest Stinker of all.”

A graduate of Borah High School and University of Idaho, Charley joined the US Army Reserve Finance Corps and achieved the rank of Captain. He then earned his C.P.A. and began his career working in public accounting.

He went on to hold leadership roles in the construction, hi-tech manufacturing and wholesale distribution industries within the Treasure Valley.

Prior to his purchase of Stinker Stores, he was president of Stein Distributing, Idaho’s largest Anheuser-Busch distributorship.

Community Service and Involvement

University of Idaho Foundation – Board of Directors 2015 – present

Bishop Kelly President’s Advisory Council 2014 – present

American Red Cross – Idaho Chairman 2001 – 2003

First United Methodist “Cathedral of the Rockies” – Capital Campaign co-chair 2011 – 2012

U of I Vandal Scholarship Fund – National President 1994

Sunrise Rotary Club of Boise

Hillcrest Country Club – President 1994

Arid Club

Business and Professional Affiliations

Zions Bank – Board of Directors 2006 – 2015

Idaho Petroleum Marketers – Board of Directors 2003 – present

Colorado & Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association – Board of Directors 2017 – present

Sinclair Executive Distributor Council 2010 – 2014

Boise Chamber of Commerce – Board of Directors 2012 – 2015

American Institute and Idaho Society of Certified Public Accountants

SIGMA Fuel Marketers – Board of Directors 2008 – 2009

National Beer Wholesalers – Board of Directors 2000 – 2002

Honors and Awards