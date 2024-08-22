7-Eleven Crafts a New Coffee Blend with Green Day

The retailer teamed up with the legendary rock band for its 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven coffee.

7-Eleven, as it celebrates its 60th year of offering freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups, recently collaborated with legendary rock band Green Day to debut an exclusive Anniversary Blend of Green Day’s coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee. The blend will be offered in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time starting Aug. 28.

The Anniversary Blend celebrates both 7-Eleven’s milestone and a special one for Green Day, as this marks 30 years since the band’s breakout album.

To celebrate the launch, 7-Eleven and Punk Bunny are offering a unique promotional opportunity for dedicated Green Day fans — On Aug. 28, the first 50 fans to show up at 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave. in New York City and get inked with a custom 7-Eleven x Punk Bunny tattoo will receive free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days. The unique, semi-permanent tattoo is designed by Lady Cobra, a fellow Bay Area native and tattoo artist who will be on-site at the event inking fans herself.

“This year, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven as the first national retailer to offer freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups, making us the OG To-Go coffee destination,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. “What better way to celebrate than by teaming up with Punk Bunny to bring new and exclusive coffee options to our customers and offering a one-of-a-kind coffee experience?”

The Punk Bunny Coffee Anniversary Blend features hints of citrus along with undertones of rich stone fruit. The warm cocoa with a hint of spice finish creates a multi-layered coffee experience, 7-Eleven noted in a statement.

In addition to the exclusive Anniversary Blend roast, Punk Bunny is bringing Fair Trade Certified coffee to 7-Eleven with bagged blends and K-Cups of the Sound Check and Last Ride In roasts, available in stores. Fans across the country can score a limited-edition Punk Bunny-inspired collectible refill mug in 7-Eleven and Speedway stores while supplies last.

“When we first came together as a band back in high school, the 7-Eleven in our hometown was our go-to spot,” said Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day. “As we celebrate the anniversaries of two of our biggest albums, it’s a full circle moment to have our coffee company Punk Bunny available at 7-Eleven stores.”

Additionally, Punk Bunny Coffee has teamed up with 7-Eleven’s online merch shop, 7Collection, to create a capsule of limited-time merch to celebrate the collaboration. The capsule includes co-branded tees, totes and stickers.

“As a Green Day fan myself, I am particularly excited to share this collaboration with our customers,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president & chief marketing and sustainability officer. “The addition of Punk Bunny to the 7-Eleven coffee lineup continues our commitment to bring new, exclusive items to stores. Together with Punk Bunny, we hope to excite coffee and music fans everywhere and celebrate 60 years of our to-go coffee.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.