Fueling Local Communities with Modern Technology

Sponsored by Dover Fueling Solutions

Located 10 miles from the nearest town and serving as one of the last stops on the road in Nyssa, Oregon, The Rock Store has evolved into a destination stop. Featuring an in-store restaurant with burgers, an expanding collection of 12 beers on tap, and weekly live music events spanning genres from folk to rock, it offers much more than just a quick stop for fuel. However, before partnering with Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), the store struggled with an outdated fuel system that limited operational efficiency.

DFS has emerged as a game-changer in this regard with its Wayne Ovation fuel dispensers integrated with the cutting-edge Anthem UX platform. This technology not only modernizes the fueling process, but also provides a dynamic tool for c-store operators to enhance customer engagement and boost sales, and these operators can attest to this tech.

“We had an outdated system that was probably 30 years old when I took it over,” says Tyler Simpson, owner of The Rock Store. The introduction of the Wayne Ovation fuel dispensers with AX12 technology marked a significant turning point for this one-stop shop. “The new pumps and DFS technology have been our latest upgrade. It’s allowed us to accept 24-hour fuel and advertise at our pumps,” Simpson says.

The Wayne Ovation fuel dispenser with Anthem UX platform modernizes the fueling experience with touchscreen capabilities, wireless recognition, and contactless payment options. Retailers can create and update promotions instantly on the 27-inch screen, offering a seamless, engaging, and durable solution designed for all weather conditions. The AX12 option installed at Simpson’s site is a smaller 12-inch screen that enables many of the functions available on the original Anthem UX.

Simpson uses this technology to advertise in-store items, such as grocery and fishing/hunting licenses, promote restaurant specials, and highlight upcoming live music acts. “We change our marketing on the fuel pump system weekly,” Simpson says.

On the other side of the country in Jennings, Louisiana, Hebert’s Boudin & Cracklins masterfully blends traditional Cajun cuisine with modern convenience, creating a comforting c-store imbued with Southern charm and dependable service. This family-run operation, owned by Lynwood and Lisa Hebert, balances cutting-edge technology with the comfort of grandma’s cooking and a strong sense of community.

Leveraging DFS’s Anthem UX platform and DX Market powered by GRUBBRR, the Heberts have revolutionized customer experiences with seamless ordering at the pump after facing initial challenges in advertising at the pump. “There was really no way to advertise with pump toppers or anything like that,” Lynwood Hebert says. “The reason we went with the Anthem UX platform is to get up to date with where the youth is at—with iPads, phones, and connectivity—and it’s paid off.”

DX Market powered by GRUBBRR, revolutionizes fueling stations by allowing customers to order food directly at the pump. This innovative solution increases basket sizes and profitability while providing convenience with large kiosk-style menus and direct communication with kitchen display systems. The integration streamlines the order fulfillment process, making it a modern and efficient service for both retailers and customers.

“It brings technology to the gas pump, and the sleek appearance appealed the most to me,” says Hebert. “We hope to make our location a destination along with our Cajun products, and the new pumps have been a way to draw people in. We even had a girl taking a selfie with the pump.”

“When we first opened, we used the pumps to announce ‘store coming soon’ instead of putting up paper signs,” Hebert says. “Now, the 27-inch screen is very visible, and we can create and update new promotions on the screen instantly. We’re planning to sell ads on the pumps to local businesses, which saves us money and provides value to the community.”

The Anthem UX platform provides a much-needed upgrade, offering 24-hour fuel access and an advanced marketing tool, and DFS’s Wayne Ovation fuel dispensers with Anthem UX technology represent a significant step towards future-proofing the c-store industry.

The combination of advanced functionality, personalized customer interaction, and additional revenue opportunities positions c-store operators for sustained success. Hebert summarizes, “Customers are amazed once they see how easy it is to use. It’s cleaner and more durable than traditional buttons that fall off. We feel like in 10 or 15 years, every pump will have this technology.”

For more information on Dover Fueling Systems’ innovative technology, visit their website.

By Drew Filipski