Help CStore Decisions Celebrate Young Executives

The nomination period for CStore Decisions' 2024 Class of 40 Under 40 is open from now until Sept. 23.

Next-generation talent is key in driving the forward momentum of the growing convenience store industry. Each year, CStore Decisions reviews hundreds of nominations to select 40 leaders to watch under the age of 40.

The nomination period for the 2024 Class of 40 Under 40 is now open, and we need your input to help us select the best and brightest young executives to recognize on this year’s list.

Use the link below to nominate young executive convenience store retailers today. But hurry as our nomination window closes Sept. 23, 2024.

Nominees must be retailers from a convenience store or petroleum chain only. While CStore Decisions will only recognize c-store retailers in this prestigious 40 Under 40 list, retailers, suppliers and other industry personnel should feel free to nominate c-store retailers.

CStore Decisions’ 2024 class of 40 Under 40 will be announced in early December in a virtual gala and will also appear in the December issue of CStore Decisions.

Here are a few of the benefits our 40 Under 40 Inductees receive:

Complimentary commemorative plaque and pin

Honored at the 40 Under 40 in-person celebration during the closing dinner of NAG’s CStore Connections conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on March 11, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.

Complimentary enrollment in the 2025 Leadership Discovery Program on March 12, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.

Eligible to attend the Young Executives Organization 2025 CStore Momentum conference hosted by Weigel’s in August 2025 in Powell, Tenn.

Click here to enter a nomination.