Jacksons Launches Collectible Boise State Trading Cards

This marks the third year the retailer has partnered with the football team.

Jacksons Food Stores has partnered with Boise State for the third consecutive year to be the exclusive seller of Bronco student-athlete collectible trading cards.

The 2024-2025 set of football cards will be available at Jacksons and ExtraMile locations in the Treasure Valley on Friday, Aug. 23 and retail for $12.99.

Each pack will contain 15 cards with a one in 10 chance for a signed signature card from team standouts, including: safety Ty Benefield; wide receiver Latrell Caples; kicker Jonah Dalmas; defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; running back Ashton Jeanty; quarterback Maddux Madsen; quarterback Malachi Nelson; linebacker Marco Notarainni; safety Seyi Oladipo; offensive lineman Mason Randolph and linebacker Andrew Simpson.

There will also be a special edition Ashton Jeanty “Hei2man” trading card in select packs.

“We’re humbled by the Bronco community’s overwhelming excitement each year as we release their team’s trading cards,” said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. “Their response gets us excited about creating standout editions year after year with ONIT Athlete and BSU. We’re pleased to feature the entire Bronco football team and we can’t wait to see what the boys do on the blue this season.”

“Thank you to Jacksons, and everyone involved in bringing the cards to life, and to Bronco Nation for the overwhelming response,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. “The Jacksons trading cards are an incredible collectible for Bronco fans of all ages, especially a soon to be coveted card to celebrate the special player we have in Ashton. I am so proud to be part of a community that supports our student-athletes to the fullest extent.”

The trading cards are licensed through a name, image and likeness partnership with Boise State, which has created profitable opportunities for all student-athletes representing the blue and orange.

“It’s a blessing to be able to represent such a special university like Boise State,” said linebacker Drew Simpson. “It’s been a childhood dream of mine to have a trading card and I hope to inspire young kids for future generations to come.”

Jacksons is a national chain of 300-plus company-operated c-stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.