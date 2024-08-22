Love’s Unveils 16th California Travel Stop

Love’s has opened its newest travel stop, located in Bakersfield, Calif. — the chain’s first in the city and 16th in the state. The site is open 24/7 and offers a variety of foodservice options, including Love’s-branded snacks and a Love’s Fresh Kitchen, which prepares fresh salads and wraps daily. An Arby’s is also scheduled to open in the coming days.

This Bakersfield travel stop will be one of Love’s largest locations, adding 111 truck parking spaces for professional drivers and a dog park for customers traveling with their pets. Customers can expect a Speedco shop as well as eight RV parking spaces with hookups, with water and sewer services for overnight stays to open in the near future.

Other amenities include:

Private showers

CAT scales

Wi-Fi

Bulk DEF

Laundry facilities

Overnight parking

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will split a $5,000 donation between Ridgeview High School and Golden Valley High School.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s is a family-owned and -operated c-store retailer with more than 40,000 employees in North America and Europe.

The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.