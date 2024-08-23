Casey’s Brings Back Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

The sandwich will initially be rolled out to 100 stores across the Des Moines metro area.

Casey’s has announced the return of its Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, back for a limited time. The fan-favorite offering features a combination of bacon, sausage and eggs between two maple waffles.

In celebration of National Waffle Day and the return of the sandwich, Casey’s Rewards members can save a $1.99 Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich offer in the Casey’s app from Aug. 24 – 28, and it can be redeemed until Sept. 15.

“Since introducing the Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich last fall for a limited time, we were inundated with requests to bring it back,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “Some guests even went as far to call it our ‘best ever,’ so with morning routines returning and fall approaching, it is the perfect time for its return.”

Casey’s Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich is coming to 100 stores across the Des Moines metro area starting Aug. 24, to celebrate National Waffle Day. The popular breakfast sandwich will roll out across “Casey’s Country” on Sept. 4.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.