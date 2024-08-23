Lil’ Drug Store Products Becomes Procter & Gamble’s Primary C-Store Distributor

The partnership will go into effect on Sept. 3.

Lil’ Drug Store Products (LDSP) recently announced its new role as the primary distributor of Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) most popular personal healthcare products in the convenience channel. LDSP noted that the partnership builds on its growth initiatives with Rolaids, a P&G brand, to the c-store market.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with P&G for the distribution of its leading healthcare brands to the convenience channel,” said Hayley Fry, senior director of marketing at LDSP. “This strategic move will significantly increase the accessibility of P&G’s top SKUs, which are well-positioned for success in this channel.”

Beginning Sept. 3, the partnership will enable LDSP to provide enhanced collaboration with and support for its retail partners through its sales, broker and category management teams, focusing on driving category growth and delivering effective healthcare solutions to its communities.

“By optimizing the distribution of these brands, P&G will be able to effectively reach more consumers in their everyday environments,” added Fry. “We are eager to leverage our expertise to boost distribution and revenue, and we are honored to be chosen as P&G’s strategic partner for growth in the convenience channel.”

Founded in 1974, LDSP currently serves approximately 180,000 retail locations including convenience stores, travel and hospitality and other alternative retail locations.