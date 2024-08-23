New Smokeless Tobacco Packaging

Black Buffalo Inc. has launched its bold new product packaging across its award-winning portfolio of smokeless tobacco alternative products containing pharmaceutical-grade nicotine. The new-look lids are the result of hundreds of hours of adult consumer research and retailer feedback conducted to generate high visibility on retailers’ backbars. The cohesive, striking colorways feature a distinct design inspired by the company’s namesake, Cape Buffalo, which embodies loyalty, respect and community — all brand pillars of Black Buffalo’s products.

Black Buffalo Inc.

www.blackbuffalo.com