Parker’s, Weigel’s Named to Inc. 5000 List

This year’s Inc. 5000 list featured two friendly faces from the c-store industry, with Parker’s and Weigel’s getting the nod as two of the fastest growing brands in the U.S.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. To qualify, companies had to be founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2023. The minimum revenue required for 2020 was $100,000; the minimum for 2023 was $2 million.

Parker’s

Parker’s has been off and running in 2024. The chain has mainly been focused on bolstering its presence in existing markets like Georgia and South Carolina, while also reaching new cities within them. The chain noted that it plans to double its store count in the two states over the next four years.

In May, the retailer opened its first store in Augusta, Ga., with plans to add another one in the near future.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to open our first Parker’s Kitchen locations in the fast-growing Augusta market,” said Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker at the time of the move. “We’re laser-focused on exceeding customer expectations and being a great community partner. We can’t wait to serve our customers in the Augusta area, elevate the convenience store experience for local residents and give back to the community right here in Augusta and north Augusta.”

Another new market that the company reached was Aiken, S.C. — Parker’s opened its first location in the area in March of this year.

“We think Aiken is an incredibly exciting market and have already received a very positive response about our newest store on Jefferson Davis Highway,” said Parker at the time.

Every new-to-industry store provides 25 to 30 jobs for local residents, offering competitive salary and benefits packages. Parker’s also employs 75 to 85 contractors to build each new store.

Known for its longstanding commitment to charitable giving, Parker’s Kitchen has donated more than $30 million over the past eight years to local causes and has noted its commitment to supporting education, expanding access to healthcare, reducing childhood hunger and celebrating local heroes.

Weigel’s

Weigel’s has taken a different approach to growing its business, focusing on areas like foodservice and technology as it expands.

Throughout the past year, the retailer has introduced a variety of new menu times, launched a unique and innovative employee rewards program and debuted numerous limited time offers (LTOs) in-stores. The company also opened its largest location to date in Piney Flats. Tenn.

The Piney Flats site — the company’s 75th location — currently stands at 6,400 square feet.

“We are delighted to bring our largest store to Piney Flats and offer an enhanced shopping experience to our valued customers,” said Doug Yawberry, president at Weigel’s. “Opening our newest store here represents our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch products and services while becoming an integral part of the local community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.”

Weigel’s has also made it a point in recent years to enhance its loyalty program and offer customers exceptional value in a convenient process.