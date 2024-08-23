Rose Petal Cones

Zig-Zag has launched its new Single King Red Rose Cone, a unique and elegant addition to the luxury smoking market. Made from real rose petals, this product offers an unparalleled, high-end, tobacco-free, slow-burning session. Each tube contains one cone, a packing tool and is humidity-controlled for optimal freshness. The roses are sourced from Ecuador, ensuring the highest quality for consumers’ smoking experience. Currently, Zig-Zag offers Mini Rose Cones and the Three King Rose packs priced at $5.99.

Zig-Zag

www.zigzag.com