Wawa Releases New Commercial with Jason and Kylie Kelce

Wawa recently debuted its newest commercial, which features Philadelphia legend Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie giving a humorous glimpse of their busy home life and how Wawa is helping them “wing it.”

Following NFL retirement, the Kelces are settling into their new lives with Kylie branching out professionally to help direct Wawa’s new commercial, while Jason assumes the role as full-time dad by mastering simple tasks like packing lunches thanks to help from the Wawa team.

With Kylie adding personal insights from motherhood and knowledge of Wawa’s products from being a consumer herself, she was able to help shape the commercial to resonate with families in Delco and beyond, Wawa noted in a statement.

“Our purpose is to Fulfill Lives, and when Kylie expressed interest in exploring potential career interests by helping us direct our commercial, we were happy to have her as a wing mate in the creative process,” said Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy for Wawa. “We hope this piece brightens the days of our customers and lets everyone know that they can count on their Wawa to help them ‘wing it’ during life’s busiest times.”

“Directing these Wawa commercials with Jason is similar to the way I manage every day with our family,” laughed Kylie. “I try to go in with a plan, but distractions happen, so we just take everything in stride and do our best.”

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Wawa currently operates more than 1,060 locations to date throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington D.C.