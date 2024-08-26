Day Two of CStore Momentum to Talk Culture, Foodservice and More

Attendees will hear from a number of emerging leaders as they discuss some of the most pressing topics in the c-store space today.

The final day of the CStore Momentum conference is set to be an extremely useful resource for c-store retailers. Attendees will hear from some of the most influential voices in the industry, while also getting the chance to network and make connections with peers.

“Our second day together turns the focus onto growing leaders,” said Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience. “Every time we gather with the Young Executives Organization (YEO) here at CStore Momentum, or at other functions, personal development should be expected.”

To kick things off, attendees will hear from John Matthews, president and CEO of Grey Cat Enterprises, Inc., in a Burning Issues Workshop.

“John Matthews is a proven leader from the c-store and quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry and we’re thrilled to bring his experience to life with these attendees,” continued Dean.

Burning Issues Workshop: Leadership & Culture

Effective leadership involves a myriad of skill sets that, when properly combined and executed, creates a dynamic leader that can take their teams to levels never thought possible. It involves accountability, communication, mentorship and coaching skills, time management prowess and the ability to change course when thrown a curveball.

Effective leadership turns challenges into opportunities by creating a team that collaborates on solutions rather than finger pointing.

Each attendee at this session will leave with a copy of John Matthews’ book, “Game-Changing Strategies for Retailers.” In the book, Matthews walks readers through the key elements of founding, maintaining and growing a small business. Starting with an overview of the nature of small businesses, Matthews demonstrates the importance of business planning and the intricacies of daily operations, merchandising, marketing, real estate and capital management.

Following Matthews’ talk, attendees will gather for a brief networking break before the next Burning Issues Session, which will dive into foodservice in the Texas market. The panel — moderated by CStore Decisions Senior Editor Emmy Boes — will feature Yesway Merchandise Coordinator Neely Moreman and Corner Store human resources representative Becka Friessen.

Burning Issues Session: Grab QSR by the Horns — What Foodservice Competition Looks Like in Texas

As more c-stores venture into foodservice and look to compete with (QSRs), the quality of c-store cuisine is rising. Panelists share how they’re elevating their menus and improving food quality and convenience for customers, and the benefits they’re seeing.

Plus, what retailers must consider when looking to upgrade their food offering.

Finally, after another networking break, attendees will be invited to tune into the last talk of the conference — a Burning Issues Session focusing on loyalty.

At this session, Colin Dornish, chief operating officer, NexChapter, will moderate the panel discussion with Mike Templeton, vice president of digital strategy, NexChapter; Tiffany Sims, communications manager, Pak-A-Sak; and Darrin Samaha, vice president of marketing, Pak-A-Sak.

Burning Issues Session: Loyalty Driving Customer Engagement

In the ever-evolving convenience store industry, fostering customer engagement and loyalty is essential for both small and large chains. Join us for an insightful session on loyalty programs, featuring representatives from diverse retail backgrounds.

Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the different approaches and strategies that have proven effective for small chains versus large chains, and actionable steps they can take to enhance their own loyalty initiatives. Speakers will discuss their unique strategies for fostering customer loyalty, covering both established and emerging approaches in the retail sector.

“The panels also lend a zoomed-out focus on key areas that will allow attendees to see topics discussed across various spectrums, like store size, region and life cycle,” said Dean. “This will provide us all with an opportunity to reflect and identify growth opportunities for ourselves, our businesses and our communities.”

CStore Momentum will take place from Sept. 18 – 20 in Fort Worth, Texas. Click here to register for the event.