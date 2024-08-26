Love’s Extends Truck Driver Appreciation Week Promotions

The retailer will offer discounts on food and services throughout the entire month of September.

Love’s has announced that it will extend its National Truck Driver Appreciation Week celebrations through September, during which professional drivers can visit Love’s locations to redeem offers through the chain’s loyalty program, My Love Rewards, and on the Love’s Connect App.

“Love’s is thankful for drivers year-round, and to further recognize their immense contributions, Love’s has curated deals during Driver Appreciation Month, starting on Sept. 1,” the company wrote in a statement. “My Love Rewards members will receive an email with available offers and they can activate mobile deals with a single tap in the special offer email or in the Deals section of the Love’s Connect App.”

Love’s is offering drivers extra savings, rewards and points, including:

Earn double My Love Rewards points on any in-store merchandise purchase in September by adding the Mobile Deal to your My Love Rewards card.

Get a Premium Bundle truck wash at the Deluxe Bundle price by adding the Mobile Deal to your My Love Rewards card.

Free driver appreciation hat with the purchase of three packs of gloves.

Free Traverse Pro Series hat with the purchase of a Traverse Travel Gear seat cushion or Traverse Pro Series flashlight.

Weekly discounts on various food items through the My Love Rewards card or Love’s Connect App.

$10 back in My Love Rewards points on any oil and professional maintenance purchase.

My Love Rewards also provides drivers with free fountain drink refills and showers with any commercial diesel fuel fill of 50 gallons or more. Click here for more information on the My Love Rewards program.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employee in North America and Europe, Love’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 649 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.