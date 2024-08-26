LTO Sandwich Cookies

Coca-Cola and the Oreo brands have teamed up to create Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie. The Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie boasts a distinctive red and black color-blocked design featuring two unique base cakes, one classic chocolate (that contains Coca-Cola syrup), and one red-colored golden embossed with Coca-Cola design with a smooth white-colored creme. The base cakes are paired with a Coca-Cola taste fans know and love and popping candies that bring a “fizz” sensation to every bite. Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies will be available in stores for a limited time only, beginning in September.

Mondelēz International

www.mondelezinternational.com

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com