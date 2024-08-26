Marathon Refinery Raises $18,000 for Texas Schools

Marathon's Galveston Bay refinery has contributed more than $30,000 in two years through the Stuff the Bus initiative.

Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay refinery recently completed its second consecutive year of the Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The initiative collects donations and school supplies to support students in the Texas City Independent School District (TCISD).

This year’s drive raised more than $18,000 in supplies and financial support. Over the past two years, refinery employees and contractors have collectively raised more than $30,000 for the cause.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay refinery,” said Geny White, executive director of the foundation for the future & community relations at TCISD Foundation for the Future. “Their generosity through the Stuff the Bus initiative not only provides essential supplies for our students, but also demonstrates a profound commitment to the educational success of our community. The impact of their contributions is felt throughout our schools, and we are honored to partner with such a dedicated organization.”

This year’s drive was one of the largest employee-led fundraisers at the refinery over the last 10 years.

“The dedication of our team to making this event a success each year is truly inspiring,” said Kip Murray, Marathon Petroleum Division Controller. “It’s amazing to see the generosity of our employees and contractors and the positive impact it has on our community.”

Andrea Bennett, advanced analytical processor and one of the employees involved in organizing this year’s drive, added, “The support we receive from everyone at the refinery shows how committed we are to helping local students. This effort reflects our core values and dedication to giving to the community.”

The refinery consistently supports TCISD through various grants and volunteer efforts annually. Earlier in 2024, refinery representatives joined school leaders for the grand opening of the TCISD Marathon Robotics/STEM Center, which opened less than a year after breaking ground, thanks to a multi-year investment from the company.