Maverik Completes Colorado Rebrands, Donates $1 Million

The check was presented to Feeding America in honor of both the completion of the Colorado rebrands and the one-year anniversary of Maverik's acquisition of Kum & Go.

One year ago, Maverik acquired Kum & Go (K&G) in a deal that completely shook up the c-store landscape. Now, the company has announced the completion of its rebranding process in Colorado with a special event at its revamped North Tower Road location.

The company’s new CEO and Chief Adventure Guide Crystal Maggelet joined the Denver community to celebrate the completion of the rebrands, and to announce the kick-off of store transformations in Wyoming.

As a longstanding community partner, Maverik honored these significant expansion milestones with a $1 million donation check presentation to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Of the $1 million donation, $100,000 will be directed to Food Bank of the Rockies, the partner food bank serving neighbors experiencing food insecurity across half of Colorado and all of Wyoming.

The substantial contribution will support both Feeding America and local partner food banks in communities across Maverik’s 20-state footprint, providing support to people experiencing food insecurity throughout the operating region where its employees live and work.

Maggelet was joined by Feeding America Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Lauren Biedron, and Food Bank of the Rockies Chief Development Officer, Jennifer Lackey, for the $1 million check presentation and remarks.

Following the celebration of these rebrand and acquisition milestones, Maverik will continue its focus on the growth and integration of Maverik and Kum & Go brands, driven by Maggelet’s leadership of nearly 15,000 team members across more than 840 stores from the Midwest to the West Coast.

“I am honored to lead Maverik into this exciting new chapter,” said Maggelet of the brand’s recent expansion. “Our acquisition of Kum & Go has strengthened our position as a leading convenience store retailer, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made in integrating the two brands. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, supporting our team members and giving back to the communities we serve.”

To date, Maverik has completed 97 rebrands across Utah and Colorado, with the goal of offering its customers a “unified, consistent experience across store food offerings, in-store experience, product selection, rewards programs, customer service and more,” the company wrote in a statement.

Customers of former K&G locations can sign up for Maverik’s Adventure Club or upgraded Nitro membership to save on fuel, earn freebies and take advantage of other rewards.