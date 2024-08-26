PDI and Vroom Delivery Launch Product Integration Offering

The ordering platform is live now at several hundred stores across the U.S.

PDI Technologies and Vroom Delivery have teamed up to deploy a previously-announced product integration, which fully integrates Vroom’s online ordering and delivery platform with PDI solutions like PDI Enterprise, PDI Loyalty and other consumer engagement products.

Multiple retailers are now live with the suite of integrations, including notable retailers such as Wesco and Weigel’s.

“Integrations are designed to expand functionality and improve operations, and Vroom has been committed for several years to help scale its integrations with PDI products,” said Mike Melson, senior vice president and general manager, payments & loyalty, at PDI Technologies. “The ability to publish product offerings online to a new audience of consumers helps c-store retailers grow their reach, while consumers benefit from a seamless experience whether they’re purchasing in-store or online.”

The latest offering takes advantage of several integrations for enterprise retail chains managing complex menus, high sales volume and compliance for age-restricted products.

Notable integrations include:

Online Pricebook Maintenance: Any change in prices, taxes, promotions, bottle deposits, rebates, SNAP eligibility and more are automatically pushed to all online sales channels.

Any change in prices, taxes, promotions, bottle deposits, rebates, SNAP eligibility and more are automatically pushed to all online sales channels. Automated Menus and Inventories: When an item comes in stock, it is automatically added online even if it’s a new item. If it goes out of stock, it’s removed. This has resulted in menus of approximately 3,000 items per store with site-specific granularity, leading to huge basket sizes and sub-1% refund rates.

When an item comes in stock, it is automatically added online even if it’s a new item. If it goes out of stock, it’s removed. This has resulted in menus of approximately 3,000 items per store with site-specific granularity, leading to huge basket sizes and sub-1% refund rates. Online Loyalty Points and Deals: When a customer checks out, they can enter their loyalty card number or phone number and automatically receive the same deals as they would in-store to earn rewards. Retailers can configure omnichannel deals such as free deliveries to fuel customers and vice versa.

When a customer checks out, they can enter their loyalty card number or phone number and automatically receive the same deals as they would in-store to earn rewards. Retailers can configure omnichannel deals such as free deliveries to fuel customers and vice versa. Automated Ring-Ups and Reconciliation: When an order comes in, CSRs pick the order and send it out without any need for manual ring-ups. Orders are automatically sent to the back office, and reconciliation is fully automated from the time of the order to the time the payment hits the retailer’s bank account.

When an order comes in, CSRs pick the order and send it out without any need for manual ring-ups. Orders are automatically sent to the back office, and reconciliation is fully automated from the time of the order to the time the payment hits the retailer’s bank account. Online Coupons & Rebates: Customers can receive digital rebates when they purchase certain items using the same offer network as that in-store powered by the PDI Offer Network.

Customers can receive digital rebates when they purchase certain items using the same offer network as that in-store powered by the PDI Offer Network. Online SNAP/EBT: In-store SNAP/EBT customers can use their government benefits online by leveraging Vroom’s USDA-certified platform. Vroom is the only c-store specific e-commerce provider certified by the USDA to accept online EBT payments.

In-store SNAP/EBT customers can use their government benefits online by leveraging Vroom’s USDA-certified platform. Vroom is the only c-store specific e-commerce provider certified by the USDA to accept online EBT payments. Age and Identity Verification: Retailers can now leverage the PDI Age and Identity Verification solution for online ordering as they would for their app or in-store. This is an essential compliance piece for retailers selling age-restricted products online and helps ensure responsible retailing practices for those that want to participate in manufacturer trade programs.

Retailers leveraging these integrations have seen meaningful increases in sales. For example, Wesco announced earlier this year that it had passed $3 million in annual sales and are growing at over 40% per year.

“The Vroom-PDI product is the most integrated digital commerce offering in the market,” said John Nelson, CEO and co-founder of Vroom Delivery. “We’ve been working closely with PDI for the last few years on this complex suite of integrations, and it’s great to see them fully fielded and delivering results in the form of significant online sales for our retail partners.”

Dozens more retailers that are already live on Vroom are in the late stages of full deployment of the integrated product and are expected to debut over the next several weeks and months.