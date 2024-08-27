EG America Donates $645,000 to American Cancer Society

The retailer raised the funds through an in-store roundup campaign throughout July, in addition to its own matching efforts.

EG America recently announced a donation of more than $645,000 to the American Cancer Society thanks to its nationwide in-store fundraiser in July.

Throughout the month, guests at EG America’s Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores were able to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to the American Cancer Society. EG America then matched the amounts raised by the top stores to increase the donation total.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the American Cancer Society in its fight against cancer,” said John Carey, EG America’s President and CEO. “Thanks to the compassion and generosity of our guests, and the dedication of our store team members, we’re doing our part to help individuals and families impacted by this disease.”

The American Cancer Society improves the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

“The American Cancer Society is thankful for EG America and its guests for making this fundraiser such a success,” said Tammy Ahles, chief of staff, Northeast Region, American Cancer Society. “The funds raised will allow us to invest greater resources into our life-saving programs, research and services, and directly supports our vision of ending cancer as we know it.”

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 employees across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG America is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.