Fischer Neighborhood Markets to Acquire Mini Mart

The 17-store transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

Texas retailer Mini Mart has announced that it will sell its 17-store portfolio to Fischer Neighborhood Markets — a fellow Hill Country, Texas retailer with 32 locations in the state. Mini Mart announced the acquisition on its website, where it wrote that “Mini Mart is heading into good hands.”

The family-owned company was run by siblings Sylvia Fritz Dobbs and David Fritz and was in its 50th year of business.

The Fritz and Fischer families — which have known each other professionally for almost 50 years — expect the sale to be finalized by the end of October 2024.

Fischer’s Neighborhood Markets has been based in New Braunfels since 1977, with stores located throughout the central Texas Hill Country, including one on Main Street in Kerrville since 1981.

“Fischer’s Neighborhood Markets and Mini Mart share the same values,” Mini Mart wrote in its statement. “We both take pride in caring for the teams and communities we serve. It’s never an easy decision to sell a family business.”

Sylvia and David noted that they had fulfilled their family dream when Mini Mart reached a milestone in 2023 and celebrated 50 years.

“After five decades of Mini Mart ownership,” said Sylvia. “A lot of pride and memories were sorted through before the family could reach this decision. We love the Hill Country. We grew up here, our families live here and we’re staying here. We look forward to continuing to give back to our community in any way we can.”