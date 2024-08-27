Swisher Rebrands Smokeless Tobacco Division

Previously Fat Lip Brands, the company has brought back the historic Helme Tobacco Co. name, which traces back to the 19th century.

Swisher has announced a rebrand of its smokeless tobacco portfolio with the return of the legendary Helme Tobacco Co.

The company’s smokeless division previously fell under the Fat Lip Brands umbrella and is comprised of 24 individual brands, including Kayak moist snuff tobacco, Starr loose leaf chew tobacco and Navy dry snuff.

The Helme Tobacco Co. name traces its roots back to the 1880’s and founder George W. Helme, who established the snuff and chewing tobacco company in Helmetta, N.J. It has been reputed that by 1925, Helme was the world’s largest snuff maker.

The Helme Tobacco Co. and its products became part of the Swisher family of products and brands in 1986. Swisher later branded its smokeless tobacco portfolio under Fat Lip Brands, and is now rebranding that portfolio under the Helme name.

While Swisher’s corporate headquarters is based in Jacksonville, Fla., the Helme Tobacco Co. smokeless division calls Wheeling, W.V., home.

“This year is a historic one for Swisher, as we celebrate 100 years of continuous operations in Jacksonville, Fla. We believe now is the perfect time to re-introduce this historic and prominent smokeless tobacco name to adult consumers,” said Swisher President and CEO Neil Kiely. “The Helme name is synonymous with high-quality products, and reflects the unwavering commitment of the Wheeling, W.V., team.”

The following brands will now fall under the Helme Tobacco Co. name:

Kayak, Creek and Gold River moist snuff tobacco; Starr, Bowie, Chattanooga Chew, Lancaster and Mailpouch chewing tobacco; and Buttercup, Checkerberry, Dixie Sweet, Honey Bee, Lorillard, Navy, Railroad Mills, Ralphs, Society, Square, Starr, Strawberry, Superior, Three Thistle, Tops and Wild Cherry dry snuff.