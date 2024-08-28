Kwik Trip Renews Partnership with Green Bay Packers

The Wisconsin-based retailer has strong ties with the team and the Green Bay community.

La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip recently announced that it has renewed a multi-year partnership with the Green Bay Packers.

“We’re pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Kwik Trip,” said Packers Vice President of Sales & Business Development Craig Benzel. “Kwik Trip’s deep Wisconsin roots and dedication to providing consistent and excellent service makes them a fan-favorite. The Packers are proud to join them in serving fans, visitors and travelers alike.”

The long-term partnership extension is highlighted by Kwik Trip’s continued sponsorship of the Kwik Trip Gate, which has welcomed fans to games at Lambeau Field on the stadium’s northwest side since 2018 and prominently features as the entry to the stadium from Titletown.

Kwik Trip’s renowned Café Karuba coffee will remain the “Official Coffee of the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field and the Frozen Tundra,” with their coffee and hot chocolate being served at Lambeau Field concession stands, on the stadium’s premium levels and at Lambeau Field Events.

The partnership also invites fans to take advantage of the Kwik Rewards App to earn Packers Fan Zone points, which can be redeemed for a chance to win a wide array of prizes and experiences.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Green Bay Packers. In addition to serving our great tasting Café Karuba Coffee and Hot Chocolate at Lambeau Field, Kwik Trip will be offering opportunities to Packers fans throughout the season to win game tickets, experiences and fantastic prizes through the Fan Zone on the Kwik Rewards App,” said Mark Meisner, Kwik Trip’s Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. “We look forward to a great season.”

Fans and customers can earn Packers Fan Zone points by interacting with Kwik Trip in a variety of ways, both in-store and online. For more information, click here.

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company that serves 12 million customers each week with more than 880 convenience stores and also produces many of the products featured in their stories supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy and distribution center located in La Crosse, Wis.

Kwik Trip operates in Wisconsin, Minnesota and northern Michigan under the Kwik Trip name, and in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota under the Kwik Star banner.