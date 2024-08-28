Love’s Offers Discounts for Traveling Football Fans

Love’s Travel Stops has announced a promotion for football fans across the U.S. — from Sept. 1 through Feb. 9, customers can save 10% off their nightly rate at all Love’s RV locations.

Combining the comforts of home with the excitement of live sports, RVs provide one of the best ways to tailgate at stadiums and sports arenas. With 70 locations and more than 1,300 reservable spaces across the country located near Love’s Travel Stops, Love’s offers convenient, safe, clean and well-maintained places for RVers to stop on their way to high school, collegiate or professional sporting events.

“Love’s RV parks offer a comfortable and hassle-free way for fans to relax during their travels,” said Jim Wheeler, Love’s Director of Hospitality and RV Operations. “With all the amenities Love’s provides, you can stay focused on cheering for your team and celebrating with friends and family.”

The Love’s Connect app, available through the App Store or Google Play Store, helps travelers plan trips based on desired routes and specific amenities. This includes Wi-Fi for streaming games, RV dump services, bulk propane, RV parking, laundry facilities, dog parks and more. Some locations also feature pickleball and basketball courts.

To take advantage of the promotion, customers can enter the promo code TAILGATE10 during the checkout process. The 10% discount will apply to reservations booked and completed by Feb. 9.

Love’s introduced its first RV stop location in Cordele, Ga., in 2022 and now offers 70 locations with more than 1,300 total RV reservable spaces across the U.S. New hookup locations are coming soon to Alma, Ark., and Burlington, Colo. Love’s continues to grow its RV network as it adds more hookups and amenities for drivers.