Rutter’s Adds Delivery Through Uber Partnership

Pennsylvania-based Rutter’s has introduced on-demand delivery for its Rutter’s Rewards customers in a new partnership with Uber. Now, customers can order their favorite Rutter’s products through the Rutter’s app and have them delivered directly to their door.

“Our business is convenience, and what’s more convenient than having your favorite Rutter’s items delivered right to your front door or office?” said Chris Hartman, vice president of fuels, advertising and development. “We believe in giving customers the best options to get the products they need to get throughout their day. Partnering with Uber is another way for them to enjoy our wide variety of options by ordering directly through our mobile app.”

As a thank you to their customers, Rutter’s is also giving new delivery customers free delivery for a limited time by using code “VIPDEALS” at checkout.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rutter’s to bring reliable and seamless on demand delivery to their loyal customers,” said Daniel Korman, head of specialized delivery for Uber Direct. “We’re excited to support their continued growth through helping them meet their customers where they are and being a trusted partner in bringing convenience to every Rutter’s delivery.”

Additionally, all first-time users who download the Rutter’s app and sign up to be a Rutter’s VIP will receive 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. Rutter’s VIP Rewards gives customers the ability to earn cents off on fuel with in-store purchases, in addition to an everyday three cents off. VIP Rewards members can view their fuel rewards, monthly promotions, and special VIP only offers, as well as search for store fuel prices and amenities.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 87 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.

With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.