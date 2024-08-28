U.S. Government Awards $521 Million in EV Funding

The grants come as part of the government's multi-billion dollar electric vehicle (EV) investment announced in 2022.

As part of its previously-announced $7.5 billion program authorized by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has released $521 million in grants to build up EV infrastructure.

According to Reuters, $200 million will go toward funding 10 corridor fast-charging projects, and the remaining $321 million will be allocated for 41 community projects. The city of Atlanta will receive $11.8 million to fund a DC Fast Charging Hub at its airport, with plans to add a total of 50 DC Fast Chargers. Milwaukee — another beneficiary of the grants — will get $15 million to deploy EV chargers at 53 sites.

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation released a statement explaining its rationale.

“Most EV charging happens at homes, workplaces or other destinations while vehicles are already parked, providing a safe, reliable and vastly more convenient way for anyone to fuel,” said Gabe Klein, executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. “Today’s investments in public community charging fill crucial gaps and provide the foundation for a zero-emission future where everyone can choose to ride or drive electric for greater individual convenience and reduced fueling costs, as well as cleaner air and lower healthcare costs for all Americans.”

The agency noted that this move supports its goal of having 40% of federal benefits allocated to disadvantaged communities, with over half of this series of grants going to sites located in communities labeled as disadvantaged.

“Investing in these communities will create jobs, reduce transportation costs and mitigate air pollution that causes asthma and heart disease,” the statement continued.

According to the Joint Office’s most recent data, 58% of the most heavily trafficked highways feature an EV charger every 50 miles, which represents an uptick of 38% compared to January 2021.

However, the administration has received backlash from a number of automakers and Senators for the slow rate with which the funds are being released.

The Biden Administration initially set the goal of 500,000 EV chargers nationwide by 2030. Today, there are roughly 189,000, although fewer than 44,000 of them are DC fast chargers, according to Ars Technica.

“That is pathetic. We’re now three years into this … That is a vast administrative failure,” said Senator Jeff Merkley at the hearing. “Something is terribly wrong and needs to be fixed.”

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program will continue, albeit at a slower rate than anticipated. The first NEVI-funded charging station did not become operational until December 2023.

To see a full list of the grant recipients, click here.