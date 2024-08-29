ARKO Opens New Handy Mart in North Carolina

The company noted that the move is a "key part" of its expansion in the state.

ARKO Corp. recently opened its newest company-operated Handy Mart store in Newport, N.C.

Officially open as of Aug. 26, the 5,600-square-foot store offers a wide food and beverage selection, including fresh coffee, Frazil frozen drinks and a variety of grab-and-go items like breakfast sandwiches, donuts, cheeseburgers and fried chicken.

Additionally, the store offers its $4.99 pizza, both take-and-bake and served hot, 2 for $3.33 Nathan’s hot dogs and $2.99 Tyson chicken sandwich to the company’s enrolled fas Rewards loyalty members. The store also features multiple cold beverage doors, a walk-in beer cave and convenient fueling options for both cars and trucks.

“This new Handy Mart location is a key part of our expansion in North Carolina, and we’re committed to providing the Newport community with a convenient, high-quality shopping experience and delivering value to the community,” said Arie Kotler, president and CEO of ARKO.

The opening supports ARKO’s strategic focus on growing its retail presence and enhancing customer engagement through its fas REWARDS loyalty program, which offers members exclusive discounts and savings. ARKO will be hosting a grand opening event Sept. 16 – 29. The event will feature a range of activities, exclusive merchandise giveaways and vendor-sponsored donations.

The grand opening offers include buy one get one free case water, $1 off pizza for $3.99 and a medium coffee or fountain drink for 50 cents.

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investment and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S.

Based in Richmond, Va., ARKO operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

More information can be found on the company’s website.