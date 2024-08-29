September 2024: Sunstop Shines in the Sun Belt

Regional chain SunStop takes on national competitors with a vibrant design and proprietary Eat’s Southern Cookin’ deli while refreshing its fleet of stores and committing to new-to-industry growth.

SunStop convenience stores is building new prototype locations and remodeling its fleet of existing stores with a focus on modernization and a food-forward presence. As part of its growth strategy, the Bainbridge, Ga.-based chain is expanding its proprietary foodservice program, launching mobile ordering and testing ordering kiosks. Additionally, SunStop is expanding deeper into Florida to extend its reach.

A regional chain, SunStop operates 80 locations in Georgia, Florida and Alabama, but it is strategically positioning itself to compete with national players encroaching on its market area.

SunStop’s parent company, Southwest Georgia Oil Co. (SWGO), also has 11 dealeroperated sites and distributes its proprietary Inland fuel brand to 53 Inland-branded locations.