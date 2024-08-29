Sheetz Launches Pop-Up Concert Series

Sheetz has announced the launch of a new music series called “Truck Bed Sessionz,” which brings live music directly to Sheetz customers and fans.

The kick-off event, held on Aug. 23 at the Sheetz location in Bethel Park, Pa., featured a surprise performance by rising country music star Ian Munsick. VIP customers were treated to an intimate 60-minute set, exclusive giveaways and free merchandise.

“Truck Bed Sessionz is our way of honoring the road warriors who make up the heart of the Sheetz community — it’s a celebration of the adventurous spirit that drives our customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain. “We’re bringing the excitement of live music to unexpected places, creating those unique moments that turn a simple stop into a cultural experience.”

Building on the success of the first event, Sheetz is preparing to host more Truck Bed Sessionz, with performances by notable artists, across its locations in September. The exact dates and locations of these events are being kept under wraps to maintain the element of surprise for Sheetz’s customers, the company noted.

Steve Red, co-chief creative officer at Red Tettemer O’Connell and Partners, the advertising agency behind the event, added, “With Truck Bed Sessionz, we wanted to create a cultural touchpoint that resonated with customers. By blending the freedom of the open road with the energy of live music, Sheetz is doubling down on its positioning as a destination rather than a ‘pit stop.'”

Sheetz currently operates 679 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year. These pop-up performances promise to deliver unique and unforgettable experiences for customers that blend the love of music with the convenience and community spirit that Sheetz is known for.